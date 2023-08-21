Reps. Committee Call For State Of Emergency On Malaria

House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on Malaria, describing it as a deadly parasite with potential to inflict woes on Nigerians.

Amobi Ogah, Chairman, House Committee on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, made the call in a statement on Sunday, in Abuja on the occasion of the 2023 World Mosquito Day themed “Fighting the World’s Deadliest killer -the Mosquito.”

Note that the World Mosquito Day which is globally commemorated August 20, aims to raise awareness about the causes of malaria, its prevention, the danger posed by mosquitoes, mosquito-borne diseases as well as the ongoing global efforts towards combating the world’s deadliest creature.

The Committee chairman, who is representing Isuiwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State in the House, said considering the threat malaria poses to humanity, every effort must be geared towards eradicating the deadly killer mosquitoes.

According to Ogah, the 10th House will ensure adequate implementation of legislations geared towards the eradication of malaria in the country.

His words: “The House Committee on HIV, AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria Control is not unmindful of the challenges being faced by Nigerians in the fight against these ailments especially in the fight against the control of Malaria in the country which appear to defile solutions.

“The committee will work with relevant stakeholders in the fight against malaria in ensuring that monies budgeted for are used for the purpose for which they are made.

“According to the World Health Organization, four African countries accounted for just over half of all malaria deaths worldwide. Nigeria tops this list with 31.3 per cent, followed by the Democratic Republic of the Congo with 12.6 per cent, Tanzania (4.1per cent) and Niger (3.9per cent).

“I am aware that the WHO Global technical strategy for malaria 2016–2030, which was updated in 2021, provides a technical framework for all malaria-endemic countries, including Nigeria. This document is expected to guide and support regional and country programmes on malaria control as they work towards control and elimination of malaria.