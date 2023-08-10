‘Send Me And My Men To Niger Rep., We’ll Defeat Them’ – Asari Dokubo Tells FG (Video)

Former militant leader, Asari Dokubo, has vowed to defeat the Niger Republic military alongside his men.

Recall that Dokubo had last month raised a private army consisting of over 300 militants, which sparked outrage online.

The ex-militant leader said he and his comrades were working for President Bola Tinubu, and anyone seeking his downfall would be smashed.

In a viral video shared online, Dokubo said he and his men are capable of defeating the Niger Republic if the Federal Government commissions and gives them the go-ahead.

He noted that the army in the Niger military are no match to his gang, adding that they would defeat them and restore democracy to the country.

The Senate had also advised President Tinubu, who is also the chairman of the Economic Community of West African Communities (ECOWAS), to explore diplomatic and political options to address the Niger coup.