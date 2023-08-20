“Send Palliative Through Nigerian’s NIN, BVN, Not Corrupt Governors; Make Refineries Work” – Ojajuni Tells FG

Ondo State governorship aspirant of Labour Party, Prince Eniola Joseph Ojajuni has slammed the Federal Government over the recently approved palliative saying poverty should not become a weapon to fight the poor.

This was contained in a statement signed by Abiodun Aderonmu, Secretary of Gubernetorial Campaign Council (PEJO GCC), on Saturday.

The council said the government needs to ‘stop the idea of robbing Peter to pay Paul or condemn the life of the common man to Palliative’.

The statement read, “We love our dear country, and that is why we would consciously speak about her many trials and the need to find a permanent and lasting solution to what has become a negative narrative with our country.

“Poverty should not become a weapon to fight the poor. Palliative is not a response kit for party members. Nigerians can not be convinced less of the tactics of the political class.

“You beg for their votes with a pack of Noodles, grinded pepper, and garri and leave them to rot away in penury, and if those who are the conscience of the society fights for them, you would release “peanuts” and call it Palliatives but the big question is, is that what you also get.

READ ALSO: Fuel Subsidy Removal: FG Okays N5bn As Palliative For Each State, FCT

“We should stop this idea of robbing Peter to pay Paul or condemn the life of the common man to Palliative.

“The lockdown has told us that our government is nothing else but wicked for the want of a better word. Why would such an enormous amount be shared as palliative while we would still spend the money paying for the hardship brought by the hike in fuel price. What would it cost to fix our refinery?

“If we do which to share palliatives, why not use our NIN and BVN or of what use is the pain Nigerians went through to ensure that they were captured by the same.

“To set the record straight, governors in the past have hijacked federal government palliatives like governor Akeredolu of Ondo State did where he took hold of a palliative meant for 300 persons in Ondo State to cut it down for just 100 persons.

“For us at PEJO Gubernetorial Campaign Council (PEJO GCC), getting the refinery fix should be a priority because billions were spent by the Buhari administration where students who were at home observing the lockdown were said to be feed and school and nobody interrogated this.

“Palliatives will remain another government abracadabra where funds are leased without any commensurate results for the same.

“Our refinery must work. Buhari and Silva should be asked what is happening with the Port Harcourt refinery they deeped us into in debt for promising to fix.

“Nigerians are survivors and would sort things out for themselves if the government does the needful.”