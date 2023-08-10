SERAP To Sue Akpabio Over ‘Holiday Allowance’ For Senators Comment

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has threatened to take legal action against Senate President Godswill Akpabio over his alleged payment of “holiday allowances” to senators.

In a statement released on its Twitter handle on Thursday, SERAP announced that it was suing the Senate President over the comment.

“We’re suing the Senate President Godswill Akpabio over the alleged payments of “holiday allowances” by the Clerk of the National Assembly into the “various accounts” of senators while some 137 million poor Nigerians face severe economic hardship,” SERAP said.

Recall that during a plenary session on Wednesday, Senate President Akpabio, during a public address to his colleagues, mentioned the disbursement of “holiday allowances” by the clerk of the national assembly into the bank accounts of various senators.

READ ALSO: SERAP Sues President Tinubu For Not Disclosing Spending Details Of Fuel Subsidy Savings

The senate president, unaware of the live broadcast, said the distribution of a monetary token was a means to enable the senators to enjoy their holidays.

“As soon as Senator Umahi takes his oath of office, we shall rearrange the office of the leadership. To enable all of us to enjoy our holidays, a token has been sent to our various accounts by the Clerk of the National Assembly,” Akpabio said.

However, when his fellow senators informed him of the live broadcast, he quickly withdrew his statement.

“In order to allow you to enjoy your holiday, the Senate President has sent prayers to your mailboxes to assist you to go on a safe journey and return,” he rephrased.

Akpabio’s comment has sparked controversy across the nation, raising questions about the legitimacy and timing of such money transfers.

Nigerians have since condemned the ‘’token” to be given to Senators saying it is both unjust and inconsiderate, particularly at a time when many Nigerians are struggling.