Serena Williams Welcomes Second Child

Serena Williams’s Husband, Alexis Ohanian has announced the arrival of his second child with the American’s Tennis legend on Tuesday, adding that both were “happy & healthy” after the difficult birth of the first child left her fighting for her life.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the couple shared a photo with their new born and older daughter on social media.

Ohanian wrote: “Welcome, Adira River Ohanian. I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama,” he wrote.

“Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift, you’re the GMOAT.

“Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter. I’ll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister. Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea.”

Earlier this month Serena revealed the gender of her daughter alongside her husband at a party.

The tennis player and her spouse first met when they ran into each other at a hotel in Rome in May of 2015, and they began dating not long afterward.

The pair went on to become engaged in December 2016, and they welcomed daughter Olympia the following September.

The two subsequently tied the knot during a star-studded wedding ceremony that took place in New Orleans that November.