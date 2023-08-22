Serve Nigeria, Not Regions Or States — President Tinubu Tells Ministers

President Bola Tinubu has urged the newly appointed ministers to serve the country with “integrity, dignity and deliver” in their different assignments.

Speaking after the swearing-in ceremony of the 45 ministers at the State House Conference Centre (Old Banquet Hall), Abuja, Tinubu said the country is currently battling “daunting” challenges, adding that the ministers must implement “long overdue” reforms and restore the citizenry’s belief in government.

Tinubu said the assignment before the ministers begins immediately and that they must meet the expectations of Nigerians.

He told the new cabinet members that they were ministers of the country and not ministers of a region or state.

The President said: “I expect that you will serve with integrity, dignity and deliver. I will hold you to that standard we all promised Nigerians. Your assignment begins immediately.

“As your country honours you today, by this call to service, you must each work to make yourself worthy in the eyes of God and all our nation’s peoples.

“Your highest obligation is to return public faith in government so that our people can once again believe what the right hands in government can show.

“I believe in you that the government can be a positive force for transformation and a vehicle for collective progress of this country.

“I wish you success in this new assignment. We are on this boat, even if it is a vehicle and I am the driver. The entire Nigerians are behind sitting and watching as you and I navigate this vehicle.