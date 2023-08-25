Singer Burna Boy Releases Seventh Album, ‘I Told Them’

Nigerian Afrofusion superstar, Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy has released his seventh studio album titled ‘I Told Them’.

The 15-track album features top acts like rapper J Cole, 21 Savage and Nigeria’s Seyi Vibez.

“#ITOLDTHEM. Out Now!,” Burna tweeted Friday morning.

Burna and J. Cole’s ‘Thanks,’ has since begun to trend as the singer addressed his involvement in the 2022 ‘Cubana’ shooting.

The Grammy winner, speaking with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe Wednesday, disclosed the reason he chose to work with J.Cole on the new project.

“The truth is often hidden, but when you come across it and you are a person of truth yourself, you can’t help but recognize it.

“You know what I mean? That’s really the story of me and J Cole. It’s like, I recognize it.”