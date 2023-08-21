Sister Of Rebecca Ikumelo Who Died After O2 Academy’s Concert Stampede Slams Asake Over Tribute

Rachael, the sister of Rebecca Ikumelo, a 33-year-old fan who tragically lost her life after the stampede outside London’s Brixton Academy at Asake’s concert, has voiced her disapproval over the the artiste tribute to the deceased.

Recall that Rebecca and a security guard, Gabrielle Hutchinson, both died after sustaining injuries during a crowd surge at a show held by Asake in December 2022.

On Sunday, Asake held another concert in the city and paid tribute to his deceased fans before commencing his performance.

During the show, he displayed pictures and videos of Ikumelo and Hutchinson. He also urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the police.

Speaking about the tribute paid by the singer, Racheal said it was inappropriate, adding that she wished he had spoken to her family beforehand.

She said: “What a sorry excuse of a “tribute” from @asakemusik. My sister lost her life at your show and you haven’t spoken to a single member of my family since. But you can hold another concert in London less than 9 months later and play her videos as a “tribute”? RIP to my sister Rebecca Ikumelo and also to Gaby Hutchinson.”

Recall that Asake had sent his condolence to the family of the deceased, stating that he never imagined such a thing would happen.

He wrote, “I am devastated by the news that Rebecca Ikumelo, who was in critical condition since Thursday, has sadly passed away.

“My sincerest condolences to her loved ones at this time. Let us please keep her family in our prayers. I have spoken to them, and will continue to do so.

“I am overwhelmed with grief and could never have imagined anything like this happening.”