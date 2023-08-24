“Stop Shooting Of Movies On Sundays, Health Cases Becoming Alarming” – AGN President Advises Colleagues On Need For Rest

Emeka Rollas, the National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), has stated that movie practitioners should consider taking Sundays off to rest.

He made this known on his Instagram page while advising his colleagues about the importance of taking care of their health.

According to him, the rate at which people are falling sick is alarming.

He added that Sundays should be considered a day to rest after working for the better part of the week.

“No shooting of films on Sundays. It’s a rest day for all actors in Nigeria. Health cases are becoming alarming”, he wrote.

This development is coming a few months after an actor collapsed while working on set.

Some other movie practitioners lost their lives earlier in the year after battling series of ailments.