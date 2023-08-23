‘Stop Taking Complaints To Social Media; We Can’t Guarantee Our Officers’ll Behave Well — IGP Egbetokun

Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has urged Nigerians to stop taking complaints against police officers to social media.

Egbetokun said this on Tuesday during a stakeholders meeting at the headquarters of the Police Command in Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to him, Nigerians should feel free to report their complaints against the operatives to the Commissioners of Police or any other senior officer that would ensure justice is served.

“If you have any complaint against the police, don’t go to social media. Go to the commissioners of police in the State.

“Some of our men will misbehave, we cannot guarantee that all of them will behave well. Report to the CPs or any superior officer who will take it up and ensure justice is done.

“There are a lot of falsehoods going on on social media. If you need clarification, go to the commissioners of police or police public relations officers (PPROs),” he said.

Egbetokun who said his mission is to put in place professional, service-driven, rule-of-law-compliant, and people-friendly police officers maintained that he is desirous of having a police force that would be able to respond adequately to the dynamics of crime and criminality in society and “ensure citizens sleep with their two eyes closed.”

“Modern policing is community-based, technology-driven, and intelligence-led. We are going to focus on community in all the states of the federation. But we are shifting to new policing strategies.

“We are going to adopt community policing by taking cognisance of certain peculiarities of each community through collaboration with other security agencies and state-owned security outfits to fight and reduce crime,” the acting IGP added.

He further called for the cooperation and support of all stakeholders to achieve results and rid society of crime.

The meeting was attended by representatives of traditional and religious leaders; the leadership of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), leaders of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), and Igbo and Hausa communities, among others in the State.