Subsidy Removal: Reject FG’s Palliative Fraud – Obaseki Backs NLC Protest

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has supported the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in its nationwide protests against the Federal Government over fuel subsidy removal.

Obaseki called on organised labour to tackle the apex government over the relieve package set to be distributed to Nigerians to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

The governor made this known on Wednesday during the NLC protest while addressing members of the congress in the state.

He said: “The APC government has thrown us into this mess and we can’t ignore this fact but as Nigerians, we will do something about it. It may take time but we will prevail.

“On May 1st this year, I warned Labour that we are likely to face the condition and situation we face today. I warned you in that speech not to wait but be proactive and plan ahead. Look at where we are today.

“We in Edo State will do our own bit and I have decided that every month, going forward, we will take N500 million from our money to give to the poorest of the poor in Edo State.

“I want to alert you to reject the palliative they want to give to you. It’s a continuation of the fraud that the Federal Government has always undertaken against the people of Nigeria. The so-called money for palliative should be given to the local government which is closer to the people to take care of their people.

READ MORE: Angry Protesters Break Down National Assembly Gate, Force Way Into Premises (Video)