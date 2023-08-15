Subsidy Removal: UI Directs Staff To Take Two Days Off Weekly

As part of efforts to ease the effect of fuel subsidy removal by the federal government, the management of the University of Ibadan in Oyo State has approved a two-day off duty for all its staff.

In a special release number 4642, dated 14 August 2023 and signed by Registrar and Secretary to Council, G.O. Saliu, the institution said its latest action was taken to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

The varsity management lamented that salary earners who have to commute to work every working day are faced with an aggravation of the condition, given the attendant hike in the transport fare and cost of living.

Saliu noted in the communique that careful consideration of the situation was taken before the school management recommended a temporary work schedule adjustment for members of staff.

He maintained that the senate of the institution, at its meeting held on Thursday, 3 August 2023, considered and approved the decision, which take effect from August 14.

The statement reads: “The astronomical increase in the fuel pump price occasioned by the removal of subsidy by the Federal Government has imposed huge economic difficulties on the generality of Nigerians. Salary earners who have to commute to work every working day are faced with an aggravation of the condition, given the attendant hike in the transport fare and cost of living.

“After careful consideration of the situation, the University Management recommended a temporary work schedule adjustment for members of staff, which Senate at its meeting of Thursday, 03 August 2023 considered and approved. Accordingly, members of staff are now expected to work on-site for three (3) days in rotation per week, with effect from Monday, 14 August 2073. It should, however, be noted that those on essential duties are exempted from this adjustment.

“It should be further noted that Management will review the arrangement as the situation improves. Meanwhile, members of staff are to maintain commitment, open communication and cooperation towards ensuring free workflow, including working from home where and when necessary.

“In light of the foregoing, Management seeks the understanding of all Deans, Directors, Heads of Departments and Units towards a smooth implementation of the intervention.”