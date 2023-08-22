Subsidy Removal: We Mean Well, There’s Light At The End Of The Tunnel – Remi Tinubu Tells Nigerians

First Lady, Remi Tinubu has urged Nigerians to be patient with the administration of her husband, President Bola Tinubu, saying they mean well for the country.

The former lawmaker told Nigerians to look beyond the present situation in the country and see the bigger picture which has light at the end of the tunnel.

She stated this when she received Wives of Service Chiefs and the Inspector General of Police led by the wife of the Chief of Defence Staff and President, Defence and Police Wives Association, Mrs Oghogho Musa.

The First Lady said that the administration of President Tinubu is doing everything possible to ensure that it cushions the effects of the fuel subsidy removal, adding that Nigerians would begin to reap the fruits of the efforts when the gains of the policy begin to materialize.

She said, “We will need your various Associations from time to time, at least to be able to reach out women in your various barracks, to reassure them that we mean well for this country, and that they should be patient and that whatever we can do to ameliorate what the subsidy has meted to us, we believe there is always light at the end of the tunnel.”

“It is a greater Nigeria we are looking out for and it is a legacy that our children and generations yet unborn, we would leave a Nigeria we can relate better as Nigerians and also look for the good of this nation and the wealth of this country can be greater enhanced”.