Super Falcons Make Top 10 In FIFA Women’s World Cup Ranking

The Nigerian Super Falcons have made it to the top 10 in FIFA’s most recent Women’s World Cup rankings.

The release of the ranking came after Spain emerged victorious over England with a score of 1-0 at the conclusion of the 2023 Women’s World Cup final, which took place on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

Based on FIFA regulations, teams that have been eliminated at a comparable stage of the competition are assessed in accordance with the circumstances surrounding their elimination.

The Super Falcons secured the tenth position in the rankings as a result of their outstanding performance and the specific circumstances surrounding their elimination, which is a shared experience among other clubs.

Nigeria ranked higher than Germany, Brazil, Portugal, and Italy on the list, while also being the only African football team in the top ten.

This, has made the Super Falcons the highest-ranked female football team in Africa.

During the recently finished World Cup, which took place in Australia and New Zealand, the Super Falcons exhibited a commendable performance before their elimination in the Round of 16 by the English team.

Below is a list of the top 10 teams in the FIFA Women’s World Cup rankings.