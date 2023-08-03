Support Our Project To Pipe Nigeria’s Gas To Europe — Tinubu Urges UK

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has called on the United Kingdom’s (UK) government to deepen its partnership with Nigeria and Africa by investing more across varied sectors.

Ajuri Ngelale, Media Aide to the President, said Tinubu made the submission on Wednesday, when he received James Cleverly, UK foreign secretary, in his office.

Speaking on the issue of energy transition and the opportunity for economic growth in Africa and Nigeria, Tinubu charged Cleverly on the imperatives of the West, especially the UK, in mobilising investment to pipe gas from Nigeria to Europe.

“The Western economic programme should be able to help Nigeria pipe our gas to Europe since gas is acceptable as alternative clean energy. You must help us with the finance and facilitate the investment we require,” Ngelale quoted Tinubu as saying.

Tinubu furthered that the UK government must work with Nigeria and the rest of Africa to create a competitive, technologically advanced economy that will cater for the needs of all citizens.

He said: “I am happy to know that the United Kingdom is ready to work with us in Nigeria and Africa. The United Kingdom must do more for the continent. We have not developed a competitive economy.

Addressing West Africa’s democracy, peace and stability, Tinubu said that security would remain a challenge as long as there are unstable governments in the sub-region.

While lamenting the situation in Niger, the Sahel region and Horn of Africa where terrorists are finding comfort, he urged the UK government to support Nigeria in securing West Africa.

READ ALSO: Tinubu’s Broadcast, The Height Of Cluelessness, Lies — Atiku’s Camp

“We need a dynamic partnership on security and economic development because we don’t want terrorists to make Africa and our sub-region their nest,” Tinubu told the UK foreign secretary.

On his part, Cleverly saluted Tinubu for taking bold and decisive actions on fuel subsidy removal and on multiple foreign exchange markets, which he said will bring development to the country despite the current pains.

He informed Tinubu about his meeting in Lagos with entrepreneurs, technologists and young people in the creative sector, saying that his home government remains a strategic long-term partner of Nigeria and Africa.

According to Cleverly, he is in Nigeria to promote bilateral and economic partnership.

“I am keen on encouraging more UK investments into Nigeria. You took bold and important decisions so far that will reform your economy and open it more for foreign investments. Nigeria has a population of very young, educated and thoughtful people.

“With their energy and talents along with your resources, Nigeria can be a net exporter of energy and agricultural products. The UK will remain a strategic long-term and multi-decades partner of Nigeria and Africa,” he said.

On the political situation in the Niger, Cleverly offered his government’s support for the decision of Economic Community of West African States and the leadership of Tinubu in promoting democracy and stability.

“For us, our national interest is to see a peaceful and prosperous African continent because peace and security go hand in hand,” he added.