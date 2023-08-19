Ten-Man Liverpool Fight Back To Beat Bournemouth

Summer signing Alexis Mac Allister was sent off in his first home match for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp’s side overpowered Bournemouth in a dramatic 3-1victory at Anfield on Saturday.

The Cherries, who had already had a goal disallowed because Jaidon Anthony was offside, scored inside three minutes when the Reds gave away possession and Antoine Semenyo fired sweetly into the bottom corner.

Klopp’s side eventually got into their stride in a frantic first half and scored twice in an eight-minute period.

However, Luis Diaz, got the equaliser when he collected Diogo Jota’s low cross, flicked the ball up, spun and volleyed home.

Summer signing Dominik Szoboszlai then went to ground after a challenge at the corner of the box by Joe Rothwell and Mohamed Salah converted the rebound after his penalty was saved by Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto.

Argentina World Cup winner Mac Allister, signed in a £35m deal from Brighton, was shown a straight red card midway through the second half when he caught the foot of Ryan Christie.

But the 10 men of Liverpool scored a third as Szoboszlai’s low shot was pushed out by Neto and Jota netted from close range.

The win means Liverpool now have four points from two matches this season after they began with a 1-1 draw at Chelsea while Bournemouth have just one point from their opening two games.