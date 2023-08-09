Terrorists Invade Katsina Communities, Kidnap 14 Villagers

No fewer than fourteen villagers have been abducted in three different villages of Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The terrorists in a separate attacks, were said to have abducted the victims after invading their villages yesterday at about 1:00 am.

The villages include Yakkaka in Gazari ward, Yallagwada in Maibakko ward and Maiturmi in Rafin-Iwa ward.

The terrorists abducted seven persons at Yarkaka village, six people at Yallagwada village and one woman at Maiturmi village.

Meanwhile, members of the Vigilante Group operating in the area were able to rescue the woman victim of Maiturmi village.

According to eyewitness from the state Command of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, told Channels Television that, about 1: 00 am yesterday, similar attack was carried out by suspected terrorists in the neighbouring Dandume Local Government Area of the State where the hoodlums killed a son of the Tudun Ali ward head.

READ MORE: Four Policemen Killed As Gunmen Attack Zamfara Community

The police spokesman ASP Abubakar Sadiq also confirmed the incident to our Correspondent on Wednesday.

He said the police are already on top of the situation with a view to rescue the victims and arrest the terrorists.

“Yes, we have received the report and we are making progress, we are making effort in trying to fish out the criminal elements and take necessary actions”, Sadiq added.