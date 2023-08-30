Tinubu Appoints New Board, Management For NDDC

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed board members and a management team for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

According to a Tuesday statement by the presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, Chiedu Ebie (Delta) was appointed the Chairman of the board of the Commission while Samuel Ogbuku (Bayelsa) is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director.

Other executive directors of the management team are Boma Iyaye (Rivers) for finance and Admin, Victor Antai (Rivers) for Projects, and Ifedayo Abegunde (Ondo) for Corporate Services.

See state and zonal representatives in the commission below:

Dimaro Denyanbofa – State Representative (Bayelsa)

Abasi Ndikan Nkono – State Representative (Akwa Ibom)

Monday Igbuya – State Representative (Delta)

Tony Okocha – State Representative (Rivers)

Patrick Aisowieren – State Representative (Edo)

Kyrian Uchegbu – State Representative (Imo)

Victor Kolade Akinjo – State Representative (Ondo)

Dimgba Eruba – State Representative (Abia)

Asu Oku Okang – State Representative (Cross River)

Nick Wende – Zonal Representative (North-Central)

Namdas Abdulrazak – Zonal Representative (North-East)

Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir – Zonal Representative (North-West)

Tinubu further urged the new board and management team to work in line with his renewed hope agenda.