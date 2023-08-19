Tinubu Okays CNG Initiative, Targets 11,500 Gas-Powered Vehicles

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the establishment of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI).

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement on Friday, said the initiative would ease the impact of fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians by reducing energy costs.

According to him, the initiative is also aimed at revolutionising the transportation landscape in the country, targeting over 11,500 new CNG-enabled vehicles and 55,000 CNG conversion kits for existing Premium Motor Spirit-dependent vehicles.

This, he said, would also bolster in-country manufacturing, local assembly, and expand job creation, in line with the presidential directive.

His words: “The landmark initiative, which comprises a comprehensive adoption strategy, will include empowering workshops programmes worldwide/nationwide network of workshops.

“Local assembly and job creation as key points of emphasis with an initial focus on mass transit systems and student hubs in order to significantly reduce transit costs for the general populace in the immediate term.”

The Special Adviser added that PCNGI will facilitate the provision of workshops across all geopolitical zones and states with essential kits, and comprehensive training for newly employed staff, thus creating new opportunities for technical skill development and employment for Nigerians.

“This aligns with the initiative’s determination to ensure a seamless integration of CNG utility within the current midstream and downstream energy value chain to support its sustainability,” he said.

On the objectives of the programme, Ngelale said there would be a new stakeholder-operated intra-state mass transit systems built on CNG.

“Support for states to onboard new CNG buses as part of their intra-state mass transit network (wholesale conversion, retro-fitting and new purchase).

“The deployment of CNG buses through existing private mass transit operators, including new financing programmes for operators through an innovative asset finance programme.

“Incentivise investors to invest in CNG processing, distribution and utilisation by providing incentives for enhanced investment and partnership.

“Deliver training and technology transfer to support the after-sales service and maintenance sub-industry to create sustainable jobs.

The President’s focus, Ngelale added, will go a long way to stimulate economic growth, and strengthen the nation’s automotive manufacturing capabilities.