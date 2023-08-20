Tinubu Reshuffles Portfolios Of Ministers-Designate

President Bola Tinubu has approved the reassignment of portfolios of some of the ministers-designate.

This was contained in a statement on Sunday by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the president on Media and Publicity.

In the redeployment, Engr. Abubakar Momoh was redeployed from the Federal Ministry of Youth to the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Development.

Also, he said the Ministers-designate allocated to the Federal Ministries of Transportation, Interior, and Marine & Blue Economy have been reshuffled.

In the reshufflement, former Governor of Osun, Adegboyega Oyetola has been redeployed as the Minister of Marine & Blue Economy, while Bunmi Tunji-Ojo has been redeployed as the Minister of Interior.

Also, Sa’idu Alkali has been redeployed as the Minister of Transportation.

Ngelale added that both Ministers of State in the Oil & Gas sector are now domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

He said Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri is the Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources, while Ekperipe Ekpo is the Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources.

“The President approves the renaming of the Federal Ministry of Environment and Ecological Management as the Federal Ministry of Environment. All aforementioned changes take immediate effect by these directives of the President,” he said.