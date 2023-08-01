Tinubu To Grant N50bn To 1 Million Small Businesses

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has disclosed that he has approved N50 billion for small businesses, a move he said will energise the economy.

While announcing this on Monday, in his nationwide broadcast on the state of the economy, he appealed to Nigerians to bear the pains associated with removal of fuel subsidy, assuring them that things would get better.

“Our administration recognises the importance of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and the informal sector as drivers of growth. We are going to energise this very important sector with N125 billion.

“Out of the sum, we will spend N50 billion on Conditional Grant to 1 million nano businesses between now and March 2024. Our target is to give N50,000 each to 1,300 nano business owners in each of the 774 local governments across the country.

“Ultimately, this programme will further drive financial inclusion by onboarding beneficiaries into the formal banking system. In like manner, we will fund 100,000 MSMEs and start-ups with N75 billion. Under this scheme, each enterprise promoter will be able to get between N500,000 to N1million at 9% interest per annum and a repayment period of 36 months.

“To further ensure that prices of food items remain affordable, we have had a multi-stakeholder engagement with various farmers’ associations and operators within the agricultural value chain,” the President saidm