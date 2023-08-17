Tinubu To Swear In New Ministers On Monday

President Bola Tinubu will on Monday, August 21, 2023, swear in his newly appointed ministers.

The event is billed to hold at the State House Conference, Aso villa in Abuja by 10 am.

A statement on Wednesday by the Director, Information Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey said the ministers are allowed to come with two guests each.

It partly read, “The swearing-in ceremony by the President is as follows:

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Venue: State House Conference Centre,

Aso Villa, Abuja. Time: 10:00 AM

“Honourable Ministers to be sworn in are expected to come with two guests each.

“All Honourable Ministers and guests are to be seated by 9:00 am.”

He, however, listed the ministers and their assigned portfolios as follows:

1. Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy – Bosun Tijani,

2. Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management – Ishak Salako

3. Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy – Wale Edun

4. Minister of Marine and Blue Economy – Bunmi Tunji

5. Minister of Power – Adedayo Adelabu

6. Minister of State, Health and Social Welfare – Tunji Alausa

7. Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake

8. Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John

9. Minister of Transportation, Adegboyega Oyetola

10. Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Anite

11. Minister of Innovation Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji

12. Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha

13. Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy

14. Minister of Works, David Umahi

15. Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo

16. Minister of Youth, Abubakar Momoh

17. Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu

18. Minister of State, Gas Resources, Ekperikpe Ekpo.

19. Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri

20. Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh

21. Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike

22. Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa

23. Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru

24. Minister of State Defence, Bello Matawalle

25. Minister of State Education, Yusuf T. Sunumu

26. Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed M. Dangiwa

27. Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development, Abdullah T. Gwarzo

28. Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu

29. Minister of Environment and Ecological Management, (Kaduna)

30. Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Mairiga Mahmud

31. Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation, Bello M. Goronyo

32. Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari

33. Minister of Education, Tahir Maman

34. Minister of Interior, Sa’Idu A. Alkali

35. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf M. Tuggar

36. Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate

37. Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Geidam

38. Minister of State, Steel Development, U. Maigari Ahmadu

39. Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu A. Audu

40. Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris

41. Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi

42. Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon B. Lalong

43. Minister of State, Police Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim

44. Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Govermental Affairs, Zephaniah Jisalo

45. Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev

46. Minister of State, Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi.