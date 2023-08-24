‘Tinubu’s 45 Ministers Not Enough For Nigeria’ – APC Chieftain, Audu

Aliyu Audu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and member of the Media Strategy Subcommittee of the Party’s Presidential Transition Council has called for more ministers to be nominated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to the Party chieftain, 45 ministers appointed by President Bola Tinubu is not enough.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, he said, “I don’t think 45 is even enough. I don’t think 48 is enough. We have a population of over 200 million. We are in a crisis.”

Audu asserted that during Tinubu’s tenure as the Governor of Lagos State, it was widely recognised that bringing governance closer to the people necessitated the establishment of additional local governments.

“A lot of people thought he was taking it too far but look at how Lagos has moved in 24 years and how every other state has moved in 24 years.

“I’m not talking about potential. I’m not talking about what it used to be before but I’m talking about sheer growth between then and now,” he said.

He noted that he was not speaking only in terms of revenue but “every standard.”

He said, “Lagos isn’t the poorest state in Nigeria, is it? The standard of living in Lagos State isn’t the worst in Nigeria, is it? Then in terms of burden, Lagos holds the burden of the entire nation.”