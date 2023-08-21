‘Tinubu’s Govt. A Joke, Cabinet Reshuffling Is Clear Sign Of Unpreparedness’ – Kenneth Okonkwo

Kenneth Okonkwo, a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), has faulted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over the reassigned portfolios of minister-designates, barely 24 hours to their swearing-in.

Recall that Tinubu on Sunday, approved the redeployment of Engr. Abubakar Momoh from the Federal Ministry of Youth to the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Development and also directed all minor amendments to ministry nomenclature and portfolio allocation.

According to Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, the Federal Ministry of Youth is to be re-assigned to a Minister-Designate soon.

In the reshufflement, former Governor of Osun, Adegboyega Oyetola has been redeployed as the Minister of Marine & Blue Economy, while Bunmi Tunji-Ojo has been redeployed as the Minister of Interior.

Also, Sa’idu Alkali has been redeployed as the Minister of Transportation.

Ngelale added that both Ministers of State in the Oil & Gas sector are now domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

He said Heineken Lokpobiri is the Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources, while Ekperipe Ekpo is the Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources.

“The President approves the renaming of the Federal Ministry of Environment and Ecological Management as the Federal Ministry of Environment. All aforementioned changes take immediate effect by these directives of the President,” he said.

Reacting via X, Okonkwo described the administration of Tinubu as a joke.

According to the Nollywood actor, reshuffling a cabinet within three days of assigning portfolios, even before swearing-in, was a clear sign of confusion and unpreparedness on the part of the president.

“This government is a joke. Reshuffling a cabinet formed in 77 days, instead of 60, within 72 hours of assigning portfolios, and even before swearing in is a clear sign of confusion and unpreparedness. This is not what Nigeria needs now. May God help us,” he wrote.