Tribunal: All Petitions Against Tinubu’s Victory ‘Terribly Hopeless’ – APC

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Basiru, has described the petitions challenging President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election as “hopeless”.

Recall that President Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, emerged victorious with Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) coming second, while Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) was third.

However, both Atiku and Obi have taken to court to dispute the results by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

READ MORE: Fashola Denies Writing Judgement For Presidential Election Tribunal

Basiru, who made this known in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, crystal clear in his dismissal of the cases.

Asked to respond to speculation that the APC is gearing up for a rerun election, Basiru said he was not supposed to make comments on a matter that is subjudice.

“But since you have asked me,” he added, “from my knowledge of electoral law in Nigeria and having read the petitions and also being part of the proceedings, I would say that all the petitions against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s election are hopeless and nobody needs to even waste time in dismissing same.

“They are hopeless petitions, terribly hopeless.”