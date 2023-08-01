Tribunal: Court Reserves Judgment In Atiku’s Petition Against Tinubu

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja reserved judgment in the petition of the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abubakar Atiku seeking nullification of the declaration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as winner of the February 25 presidential election.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Atiku urged the Tribunal to do substantial justice to his petition and not a technical judgment that may pervert the course of Justice.

He maintained that Tinubu must be disqualified on the premise of the American Court judgment where he was made to forfeit $460,000 on narcotics and money laundering-related offences.

The five-man panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, on Tuesday, reserved judgement to a date to be communicated to the parties.

It was gathered that Atiku, Nigeria’s Vice-President between May 1999 and May 2007, was physically present in court today.

Atiku’s final address was adopted by his lead counsel, Chief Chris Uche (SAN).

However, counsel to the All Progressives Congress, APC, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), urged the Court to dismiss the arguments on the ground that the purported judgement was delivered over 30 years ago.

On his own part, President Tinubu, represented by Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), canvassed that the petition be dismissed because the grievances of Atiku and PDP are targeted at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Simon Tsammani, while reserving judgment, said that the date of its delivery would be communicated to parties in the dispute.