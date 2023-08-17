“Trolls Call Me Transgender, Homosexual” – BBNaija Star, Ifu Ennada Opens Up

Nollywood actress and former Big Brother Naija reality star, Iheme Faith Uloma, better known as Ifu Ennada, has opened up on the crazy messages she receives from trolls on social media.

She said her DM should have a YouTube channel because of the sorts of messages she gets from trolls.

The thespian said people have called her a “transgender”, “homosexual”, and a “man that looks like woman” via her DM.

She disclosed this while featuring on MTV Base Africa’s programme, MTV Base Sparks, alongside socialite Pretty Mike.

According to Ifu Ennada: “I feel like my DM should have a YouTube channel or a TV show. Because I have gotten the weirdest DMs.

“Let’s even start from the trolls. I have had people call me transgender. Some even said I’m a man that looks like a woman, I’m homosexual. They’ve called me all that. I’m all woman as you can see.

“Aside that, I have also had like crazy men come to my DMs and just send me their private businesses (private parts).”

She said, unknown to many, she was already acting before she went on the Big Brother Naija reality show.

She, however, admitted that the show was her breakthrough.