Troops Foil IPOB’s Attack On Army Base In Imo

Men of the Nigerian Army have reportedly foiled an attack on the Forward Operating Base by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) rebels in Imo State.

The Army said the IPOB fighters who attempted the attack on its base were met with stiff resistance by the soldiers on ground.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, via a statement said that in the fierce gun battle that ensued on August 20, the troops killed one of the fighters and arrested two.

“Troops of 34 Artillery Brigade, operating in 82 Division, Nigerian Army Area of Responsibility have foiled an attack by Indigenous People of Biafra and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network on its Forward Operating Base at Ukwuorji, along Owerri – Onitsha expressway.

“The irredentist fighters attempted the attack on the troops on 20 August 2023 but met their Waterloo, when they came under the superior firepower of the vigilant troops. The troops neutralized one of the fighters, while 2 others were arrested, as others fled.

READ ALSO: “Stop Shooting Of Movies On Sundays, Health Cases Becoming Alarming” – AGN President Advises Colleagues On Need For Rest

“Items recovered at the scene of the shootout, include one vehicle, one mobile phone, one machete, nine empty cases of expended 7.62 mm Special Ammunition, and one empty case of expended 12.7mm Ammunition,” the statement read.

According to him, a Boko Haram fighter with his wife surrendered to troops after an aggressive operation in Borno.

“In another development, following troops’ aggressive combat operations against insurgents in the northeast, one Boko Haram fighter alongside his wife surrendered to troops of 26 Task Force Brigade Garrison in Gwoza. Items recovered from the terrorist, include one AK 47 Rifle and 10 Live rounds of 7.62 mm Special Ammunition, ” the statement added.