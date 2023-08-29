Troops Rescue 25 Hostages From Boko Haram Captivity In Borno

Director, Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, said: “The rescued persons include six women and eight children.

“In a similar operation on Sunday, troops of 82 Task Force Battalion in conjunction with Hybrid Force, raided Boko Haram enclave in Gava Village in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State and rescued 11 civilians.

“All rescued victims are presently in troops’ custody undergoing profiling.

“In a separate operation also on Sunday, seven members of a Boko Haram family surrendered to troops of 81 Division Task Force Battalion in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State. The family comprised three adults and four children.”

He added that in another anti-banditry operation on Sunday in Kaduna State, troops of 2 Battalion, acting on actionable information neutralised one criminal and freed four kidnap victims in Kwana Shehu Village in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

He said: “The rescued victims have since been reunited with their families.

“Members of the public are please enjoined to support the troops with credible information to enhance ongoing operations across the country.”