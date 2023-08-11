“Turn Around, I’m Not Home” – Davido Tells Man Riding Bicycle From Benue To See Him

Comfort Olusesi
Award winning Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has ordered an overzealous fan who embarked on a road trip from Benue State to Lagos on his bicycle to meet him to “turn around.”

A Twitter user, @ssbbmuzi had shared photos of the fan with the handle @emmiwuks, saying he had been riding a bicycle from Benue to meet Davido.

He said the fan had already spent eight days on the road.

The Twitter user wrote, “A young man called @emmiwuks embarked on a Benue to #Lagos on a bicycle to meet #Afrobeat Superstar @davido He is currently on Day 8 today.”

Davido quoted the tweet and ordered the fan to turn around, adding that he was not presently in the country.

The singer wrote, “Turn around I’m not home.”

