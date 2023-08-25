Twelve Die In Nasarawa Boat Mishap, Assembly Mourns

At least 12 persons have been reportedly lost their lives in a boat accident on River Kogi Kungra Kamfani, in Arikiya, Lafia Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the victims were said to be going to the farm when the horrible incident happened, leaving 12 persons dead out of 19 on board.

However, the state House of Assembly while reacting to the mishap, described the incident as unfortunate, saying the death of the 12 persons was a great loss to the state.

The lawmakers condoled with the state government, Lafia local government and the families of the deceased over their death.

According to Speaker Ibrahim Abdullahi, representing the lawmakers, said: “It is very sad that we lost 12 people, comprising men and women in a boat mishap in Arikiya, Lafia LGA.

“On behalf of myself, members, staff and the entire Nasarawa people we condole with the bereaved families, Lafia LGA and the state government over their death. We pray for the reposed of their souls.”