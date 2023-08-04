UK Announces Visa Application Centre In Port Harcourt

The United Kingdom (UK) has announced a new visa application centre in Rivers State.

Information Nigeria understands that the new visa centre is located at Présidential hôtel, 5141 Aba Road, Port Harcourt, the State’s capital.

Details on the centre’s website reveal, applicants using the location will pay a fee of GBP 250/ N246,250 which includes a premium lounge appointment, courier return and message notifications.

The centre who added that UK visa appointments can only be booked through TLScontact, urged the public to be wary of other websites, companies or agencies trying to sell UK visa appointments.

The new centre warned that it does not accept cash payments and would not request payment via social media or money transfers to individuals.

Applicants were also advised to plan their travel time to avoid being late for their appointment as the visa application centre has no parking lot.

On passport collection, the TSLcontact said courier service is included in the premium location fee.

“Once your application has been processed by the UK decision-making authority, your passport will be collected by our courier service delivery partner and you will be able to track delivery on their website.

“We will notify you by email when your passport is dispatched, along with information on how to track the delivery.

“The Port Harcourt visa application centre does not have a passport return facility, and all passports will be returned via courier. Please, do not visit the visa application centre in person to collect your passport,” TSLcontact detailed.