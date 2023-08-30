UNIPORT Student, 24, Kills Girlfriend For Using Kayanmata

One 24-year-old Victor Ochonogor, a final-year student of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) has allegedly stabbed his girlfriend, Success Regha, to death.

The incident happened at 10, Osahon Street, Ogheghe Quarters, off Sapele Road, Benin City, Edo state.

Muhammed Dankwara, State Commissioner of Police, who made the disclosure on Tuesday in Benin, said the 24-year-old has since been arrested.

He stated that the incident was reported to the police by Emmanuel Momoh, the suspect’s landlord.

Ochonogor, a student of Applied and Industrial Chemistry, his late girlfriend were said to have locked themselves inside the house when the physical confrontation ensued and started stabbing each other.

The suspect was said to have stabbed the deceased in the neck and chest with a knife.

He listed Items recovered from the suspect to include two blood-stained knives, two iPhones, one Nokia phone, one laptop, and two ATM cards

The commissioner who said they recovered the knife, revealed they rushed the suspect with injury on his neck to Stella Obasanjo hospital for treatment and would be charged to court for murder.

According to Ochonogor, he had been dating his late girlfriend for three years, adding that she came from Asaba to Benin to visit him.

“She came from Asaba to Benin to visit me and while we were together, I found in her possession substance suspected to be diabolical.

“I have been dating her for three years now and the family accused me of being a kidnapper. I asked her why must her family accuse me of such when we had been together for such a time?

“I have been seeing her with kayamata and I also saw a message in her phone that she was also dating another person. An argument ensued and we started fighting, so I stabbed her,” he told newsmen.