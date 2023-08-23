UNIZIK Ex-lecturer Sentenced To Prison Over Facebook Post

A Magistrate Court sitting in Awka, Anambra State, has sentenced a former lecturer, Peter Ekemezie, in the Department of Chemistry at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), to prison.

Ekemezie who was charged with three-count bordering on forgery and defamation, was given an option of N300,000 fine.

At the trial on Tuesday, Asigbo told the court that Ekemezie forged his signature when he refused to give him (Ekemezie) a witness statement but instead advised him to procure a subpoena.