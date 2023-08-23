UNIZIK Ex-lecturer Sentenced To Prison Over Facebook Post

A Magistrate Court sitting in Awka, Anambra State, has sentenced a former lecturer, Peter Ekemezie, in the Department of Chemistry at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), to prison.
Ekemezie who was charged with three-count bordering on forgery and defamation, was given an option of N300,000 fine.
At the trial on Tuesday, Asigbo told the court that Ekemezie forged his signature when he refused to give him (Ekemezie) a witness statement but instead advised him to procure a subpoena.
Asigbo said this led to Ekemezie writing and publishing a series of defamatory statements against him on Facebook and other social media platforms.
READ MORE: Anambra: Landlady Pours Peppery Hot Water On Tenant Over Inability To Pay Rent
According to The PUNCH, the Media Adviser to the vice-chancellor of the institution, Emmanuel Ojukwu, confirmed that Ekemezie left the services of the institution several years ago.
“He left the services of UNIZIK several years ago due to inadequacies in degrees, there were several loopholes in his credentials, and his matter was treated before the Council, and he was sent away. Before then, he was at the Department of Chemistry,” Ojukwu reportedly said.