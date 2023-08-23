‘Update Your Prepaid Meter Before November 2024 Or You May Be Unable To Recharge’ – NERC Urges Users

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has advised all electricity consumers in Nigeria using prepaid meters to update their meters before November 24.

NERC shared the update on its X handle (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, urging electricity consumers to take note of the deadline.

Regarding the updating process, NERC stated that consumers would be issued two free key change tokens by their respective electricity distribution companies (DisCos), which they will use in carrying out the update.

It further advised users to contact their Distribution Companies for more information as regards the update.

The statement read, “If you have a prepaid meter, it may be time for an update. From November 2024, you may not be able to recharge your meter. However, updating is easy and free. DisCos shall commence issuance of two free Key Change Tokens (KCTs) which will update your meter.

“The update will not affect the units in your meter nor will it make your meter run faster than usual. Contact your DisCo for more information.”

See post below: