WAEC Releases 2023 WASSCE Results

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has announced the release of the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates.

The Head of Nigeria Office, Mr Patrick Areghan disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

He said, “Gentlemen of the media, with joy in my heart and gratitude to God Almighty, I, on behalf of the Registrar to Council, the Management and Staff of the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, Nigeria, welcome you to this press briefing to announce the release of the results of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, for school candidates, 2023 in Nigeria.

“Out of a total of 1,613,733 candidates that sat for the examination, the results of 262,803 candidates are being withheld due to reports of cases of examination malpractice.”