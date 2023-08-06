‘Wait For My Announcement, We’ll Continue Observing Civic Disobedience’ – Ekpa Dismisses IPOB’s Economic Empowerment Day

Simon Ekpa, Finland-based Biafra agitator and separatist, has described as fake and untrue, claims of a purported ‘Economic Empowerment ‘Day in the South-East region.

Information Nigeria had reported that the spokesman of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Emma Powerful, declared Monday as ‘Economic Empowerment Day’ to replace sit-at-home.

The group’s spokesman, who made the announcement in a statement says IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, made the decision to help the people of the region mobilize resources and take action to reverse the negative impact caused by the prolonged sit-at-home protests on the economy, education, and social sectors.

The self acclaimed Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government, however on Twitter, disclosed that Igbos should disregard the claim, as he reiterated his resolve to achieve Biafra liberation and referendum.

“There is nothing like economic empowerment in Biafra within Nigeria. After the two weeks sit-at-home. Since these criminals and corrupt politicians are taking us for granted, we will continue to observe civic disobedience in the Eastern region. Biafrans should wait for the announcement,” he tweeted.