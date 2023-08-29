‘Walkout Was Orchestrated’ — Edo Govt. Disbands Shaibu’s Media Crew

The Edo State Government has disbanded the media crew attached to Philip Shaibu, Deputy Governor of the State.

Information Nigeria had reported that on Monday, Shaibu staged a walk-out at an event in the state after his aides, including security operatives, were denied entry.

Shaibu was allowed into the venue of the 60th anniversary of the Midwest referendum organised by the State Government, however, his entourage was stopped from gaining entry to the event.

Chris Nehikhare, State’s Commissioner of Information, said the Edo government has now directed that Shaibu should henceforth make a request to the ministry of information for media coverage of activities of his office.

“Edo State Government has disbanded the media crew attached to the Office of the Deputy Governor, with a directive to the Deputy Governor to henceforth request the Ministry of Communication and Orientation for media coverage of activities of his office,” Nehikhare stated.

According to him, the directive was due to the “ugly and unfortunate” incident during the colloquium organised to celebrate the Midwest referendum.

The commissioner posited that the “orchestrated and stage-managed walkout” of Shaibu and his aides at the event was “highly regrettable.”

He claimed that the journalists who claimed to be part of Shaibu’s media crew “attempted to force their way into the hall” of the event.

“This act was contrary to the accreditation protocol that had been established for media coverage of the event.

Note that, over the past few weeks, the State’s Governor, Godwin Obaseki and Shaibu have been at loggerheads over issues pertaining to the alleged impeachment plot against the deputy governor.

In July, Shaibu approached a federal high court in Abuja with a suit to prevent the plot.

However, Obaseki and Blessing Agbebaku, speaker of the Edo house of assembly, denied the alleged impeachment plot.

At the weekend, Shaibu described Obaseki as his “elder brother”, while pledging his loyalty to the Governor.