“We Thought He Had Malaria, The Cancer Diagnosis Was Late” – 2Face Idibia Speaks On Sound Sultan’s Death

Legendary Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia popularly known as 2Face Idibia has spoken about the death of his friend and colleague, Sound Sultan.

He said the cancer diagnosis for Sound Sultan was late and that they thought he was suffering from malaria.

He spoke during a podcast with Adesope released on YouTube on Thursday.

Lost for words, the 47-year-old said, “…he was one of the ‘goodest’, if I can use that word. He was one of the ‘goodest’ people you can ever come across, like angel.

“For a long time, I did not want to accept that fact, it was like a joke. The diagnosis was late. We thought it was malaria, he did tests in Nigeria. But I don’t want to get into all that.”

Sound Sultan died on July 11, 2021, aged 44. He suffered from Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, also known as cancer of the throat.

2face and Sound Sultan were friends for over 20 years before the latter passed away.