We’ll End Kidnapping, Insecurity In South East Soon — Army Chief, Lagbaja

The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja has promised that insecurity ranging from kidnapping, banditry and other criminal activities currently ravaging the South East region will soon end.

He assured that all security agencies are working round the clock to address the insecurity challenges in the region.

Lagbaja who was represented by the Deputy Director Operations Army Headquarters, Brigadier General Gabriel Olufemi Esho, on Thursday, made the commitment during a meeting with the House of Representative Ad-Hoc committee investigating the killing and kidnapping in Umunochi Community in Abia state.

According to Lagbaja, the threat of Kidnapping remains a potent security threat, especially in the two local government areas stating that, particularly in the month of July this year, the region recorded cases of kidnapping and attacks by criminals suspected to be elements of the proscribed people of Biafra (IPOB).

He said, ”The House of representative through its letter dated 3rd August 2023 requested that the Nigeria Army to submit a memorandum to the ad-hoc committee to interface with relevant security agencies and stockholders in respect of incessant attacks of kidnappers, assassination and banditry and other criminal elements in and around these two local government areas, it is pertinent to state that incidence of kidnapping in Southeast region particularly in the second quarter of this year.

“Recently efforts of the Nigerian army through it’s Division in conjunction with other security agencies has diminished the treat of kidnapping.

He however assured the committee that all effort will be made to bring the perpetrators to book and restore peace back to the region.