We’ll Start Attacking Bandits In Their Hideouts Soon – Gov Radda

Governor of Katsina State, Mallam Dikko Umaru Radda has disclosed that security forces in the state will start attacking terrorists in their hideouts very soon.

According to Radda, his administration will not negotiate with terrorists but will open its doors to rehabilitate repentant terrorists.

Radda made this known while speaking at a special prayer session organized by the state government over the restoration of peace in both Katsina and the neighboring Niger Republic.

“We don’t have plans to give amnesty to terrorists, but we are ready to accept them if they are ready to embrace peace and lay down their arms,” he said.

READ MORE: Coup Leaders Threaten To Kill Bazoum If ECOWAS Invades Niger

“This event is not all about prayers, but also for the clerics to step down our message to their various communities to see to the end of the lingering security issues in our dear state and by extension, the country in general.

“We need the cooperation of each and every member of the public to ensure that information is provided to us so that we can fish out the terrorists and criminals terrorising the residents.”

“What we intend to start doing henceforth is to attack these hoodlums in their hideouts same way they use to attack us in our homes. God’s willing very soon we will begin to go to the forest and look for them,” Radda said.

“We must support our security agencies with information on the movements of the terrorists and their collaborators,” Radda maintained.