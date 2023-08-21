‘We‘ll Sue Tinubu Over Non-Inclusion In Cabinet’ – Persons With Disabilities

The umbrella body of Persons With Disability, Northern Nigeria Disability Forum, (NNDF) has threatened legal action against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over non-inclusion in his administration’s ministerial and other political appointments.

Yerima Suleiman, National Chairman of the Forum, on Sunday, disclosed the forum’s intention to approach the court, citing a law signed by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018 which stipulates that 5% of all political appointments should be allocated to persons with disabilities.

The Chairman who held that the decision to approach the court was to ensure their constitutional rights are upheld, stated that “we will approach the court to interpret the law.

READ ALSO: Stop Ex-Governors In Your Cabinet From Collecting Life Pension — SERAP Tells Tinubu

“The 2018 law signed by the former President Muhammadu Buhari makes it mandatory that 5 per cent of the appointments be allocated to persons with disabilities. So that is why we felt we don’t have any representative in all the political appointments made so far.

“So that is why we planned to approach the court to help us interpret the law made by the former President.”

“We are therefore not in support of the swearing in ceremony of the ministers.

“Some persons might want to say that but there was a commission created to cater for persons with disability. That doesn’t affect the 5 per cent allocation of political appointment for the persons as contained in the law,” Suleiman maintained.