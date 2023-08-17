We’re Ready To Invade Niger Republic — ECOWAS Force

Troops from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have revealed readiness to join a standby force to intervene in Niger, following a coup against President Mohamed Bazoum.

Recall that ECOWAS had earlier issued a seven-day ultimatum to the military to restore the president or risk sanctions, including possible military action.

In response, the junta vowed to resist foreign intervention and also threatened to kill President Bazoum.

Meeting in Accra, Ghana, Defence Chiefs from the 15-member regional bloc decided to activate their standby force.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that all members, except nations currently under military rule and Cape Verde, have committed to this force.

ECOWAS commissioner, Abdel-Fatau Musah, confirmed this during an interview with Al Jazeera on Thursday.

The news outlet further quoted Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, to have said, “Democracy is what we stand for and it’s what we encourage,”

“The focus of our gathering is not simply to react to events, but to proactively chart a course that results in peace and promote stability.”

Burkina Faso and Mali, which have also experienced multiple coups since 2020, warned that any military intervention in Niger would be declared as an act of war, revealing a fracture in the region between its coastal countries and those in the volatile Sahel.