‘We’re Still Awaiting Security Clearance’ – Akpabio On Why Senate Withheld El-Rufai, Danladi, Okotete’s Ministerial Confirmation

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Monday, explained that the red chamber withheld the ministerial confirmation of three nominees because the upper legislative arm was “still awaiting security clearance”.

The Senate, however, approved and confirmed the ministerial nominations of 45 other appointees of President Bola Tinubu after a voice vote.

The Senate President said, “Just to mention that for the avoidance of doubt, the Senate has so far approved and confirmed the nomination of 45 ministers out of the total 48 ministerial nominees sent to us by the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Force of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The others are still awaiting security clearance.”

The three nominees yet to be confirmed by the Senate are ex-Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufa, Senator Abubakar Danladi from Taraba State and ex-Nexim Bank Managing Director, Stella Okotete (Delta State).

The 45 nominees cleared by the Senate are Festus Keyamo, Mariya Mahmoud, Lola Ade-John, Bosun Tijani, Isiak Salako, Tahir Mamman, Maigari Ahmadu, Zephaniah Jisalo, Shuaibu Audu, Yusuf Sununu, Bello Matawalle, Alkali Saidu, Ahmed Gwarzo, Atiku Bagudu, Simon Lalong, Ibrahim Gaidam, Aliu Abdullahi, Gboyega Oyetola, Heineken Lokpobiri and Tunji Alausa.

Others are Dele Alake, Lateef Fagbemi, Muhammad Idris, Ali Pate, Doris Uzoka, Dave Umahi, Wale Edun, Uche Nnaji, Adebayo Adelabu, Ekperikpe Ekpo, Hannatu Musawa, Musa Dangiwa, Nyesom Wike; Abubakar Kyari, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, Bello Muhammad, Badaru Abubakar, Joseph Utsev, Olubunmi Ojo, Betta Edu, Uju Kennedy Ohaneye, Abubakar Momoh, John Enoh, Iman Suleiman Ibrahim, and Yusuf Tuggar.