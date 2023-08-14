Why I Don’t Believe In Democracy – TG Omori

Nigerian music video director, ThankGod Omori Jesam, popularly known TG Omori, has revealed why he does not believe democracy can be legitimate in Africa.

He said power mongers often leverage on the poverty in the continent to buy votes.

The 28-year-old said monarchical system of government suits better than democracy.

TG Omori stated this while featuring in the latest episode of the Zero Conditions podcast.

He said, “How do I feel about Nigeria? Nigeria is a jungle. I did not vote. I was in SA (South Africa during the elections). I intentionally didn’t vote.

“I don’t believe in democracy. We were supposed to be led by kings. I feel like democracy is a freaking scam in the sense that superrich people can always buy their way through it. Not around the world but in Africa. As long as hunger is still a tool then democracy will aways have a price.”

The video director said he has witnessed people selling their votes when he was younger.