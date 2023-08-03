Why Should Tinubu Nominate Ministers Rejected By Nigerians? – IPAC’s Chair, Sani

Yabagi Sani, National Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), on Wednesday, expressed concerns over President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet nominations.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Sani particularly questioned the inclusion of seven former governors, two of whom lost their latest election bids.

He further questioned the choices made by President Tinubu, recalling the President’s fight for Nigeria’s return to democracy in the 1990s.

Recall that the appointment of former governors, particularly those who had lost their re-election bids, drew criticism and sparked reactions on the President’s selection process.

Some nominated included one-term governors Gboyega Oyetola (Osun) and Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), alongside their two-term counterparts, Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), and Nyesom Wike (Rivers).

“How can you come and then embark on policies that you know are anti-people and you now put people that you know?

“Some of the people that he put as ministers were rejected by the people; some of them contested and they were rejected.

“So, how can you bring them back through the back door again and say they must preside over the affairs of the people? That’s not the kind of country we want to run. We must begin to give Nigerians confidence,” Sani stated.

According to him, no Nigerian would say they are impressed by the President’s ministerial list.

“I’m disappointed – awfully disappointed – because, like I said, Mr. President, Tinubu, is behaving differently from what I expected of him.”