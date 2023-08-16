‘Withdraw All Sanctions, Don’t Jeopardise Nigeria’s Relationship With Niger Rep.’ — Northern Elders Tell Tinubu

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to withdraw all sanctions imposed on Niger Republic as soon as possible while dialogue continues.

Recall that Nigeria closed all its borders with Niger Republic, cut off electricity supply, among other sanctions.

Director of Advocacy and Public Affairs, NEF, Hakeem Baba Ahmed in a statement, said “Nigeria should remove all sanctions and other measures intended to force the government and people of Niger into acquiescence. This will make Nigeria’s negotiations easier to conduct by utilizing all assets that both countries value.”

“The safety of President Bazoum and his family, as well as the restoration of constitutional order, must remain non-negotiable priorities. Military leaders in Niger must recognize and respect the position of ECOWAS, to whose fundamental principles and goals the Niger Republic has submitted.

“President Tinubu should also look into balancing these responsibilities without jeopardizing Nigeria’s and Nigerians’ position on Niger Republic or ECOWAS unity,” Baba-Ahmed added.

The Forum also kicked against using force in the troubled country, saying it would exacerbate the situation.

“The use of force against Niger must be avoided. It is unlikely that the goals of restoring constitutional order and expanding the frontiers of democratic systems in West Africa will be met. It will exacerbate the region’s security and humanitarian crises.

“It is likely to weaken and further divide ECOWAS, as well as provide greater access for non-African interests into the lives of Africans, with negative consequences,” he declared.