Woman Arraigned For Supplying Police False Information

The Lagos State Police has arraigned a woman identified as Blessing Udoh before a Magistrates’ Court sitting in the Yaba area of the state on Monday, August 14, for allegedly misleading the Nigeria Police with false information on a murder case.

Police prosecutor, Rita Momoh, told the court on November 3, 2022, in the Agbojua area of the state, that the 21-year-old visited the Satellite Divisional Headquarters and the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti and alleged that one Christopher Ibekwe murdered one Moses Chidi by pushing him into the river.

The police immediately acted on the information and after a thorough investigation, discovered it was false.

Momoh stated that the offence contravened and is punishable under Sections 411 and 95 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The charge read in part, “That you, Blessing Udoh, and one other now at large, on November 3, 2022, at the Agboju area of Lagos State, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did deliberately supply information to the Nigeria Police, State CID, Panti and Satellite Division that Christopher Ibekwe had killed one Moses Chidi, by pushing him into the river, an information you know to be false and misleading and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 95 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.”

When read to her, the accused pleaded not guilty.

The magistrate granted her bail in the sum of N2m with two sureties in like sum and then adjourned the case till November 10, 2023, for mention.