YABATECH Ranks Nigeria’s Best Polytechnic For 6th Time

Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) has retained the first position for the sixth time in the biannual Webometrics ranking among Polytechnics in Nigeria released in July 2023.

This was made known in a statement on Saturday, signed by Mr Joe Ejiofor, Deputy Registrar, YABATECH, Lagos.

Ejiofor said the College also moved up by two steps, displaced other universities, widened the gap between the College and the first runner-up polytechnic by 17 steps and improved upon its January 2023 position.

According to Ejiofor, Webometric is a ranking of higher institutions of learning; it uses both Webometric and Bibliometric (research) indicators.

Webometrics ranking is based on web content impact, top-cited researchers and papers published on research and publication platforms online.

The primary objective is to promote open access to the knowledge generated by institutions.

READ MORE: Gunman Shoots Yabatech Student Dead Inside Campus

“This milestone success is attributed to the support the Management has consistently given to relevant research units in the college.

“In particular by providing the tools needed by Center for Information and Technology Management (CITM) to work professionally on the website tailored toward the sensitisation of the academic community.

“This idea was to create an enabling environment so that they can publish their journals in relevant high-impact platforms,” he said.

Ejiofor noted that the school had implemented strategies to improve its ranking through increase in the quantity and quality of its web content.

However, YABATECH’s success can be attributed to the support provided by the management to research units and the CITM.

The college has implemented strategies to improve its ranking by increasing the quantity and quality of its web content.

Under the leadership of Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, the rector, YABATECH aims to achieve academic excellence and stand among its global counterparts.