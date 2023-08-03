‘You Must Not Fall Asleep, Your Brake Must Work’ — Tinubu Tells Ganduje, Basiru

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has reacted to the emergence of former Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and Senator Ajibola Basiru as National Chairman and Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement after APC’s national executive meeting, Tinubu via his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Thursday, urged the elected leaders to promote unity, peace, and love among all members of the Party.

He furthered that, the duo should work hard for the Party and ensure governance and quality service delivery.

“You are the makers and drivers of the Party . When we have all passengers inside the bus, the driver must not fall asleep. The brake must also work well. Party loyalty must exist,” the President stated.